Montclair Water Update: Not Fixed Yet, So Please Conserve

Montclair Mayor Sean Spiller said Thursday that the township was expecting the latest test results from the North Jersey Water Commission’s testing of their water supply main. Depending on those test results, should they come back negative and all things clear, they will begin to repressurize the water systems in the individual towns that have been affected, possibly by tomorrow.

Montclair remains in a State of Water Emergency. Residents should continue to exercise a limitation in their water use as much as possible for only essential purposes.