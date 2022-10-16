Take A Halloween Portrait and Help The Hungry!

Montclair, NJ – Portraits by Michael Stahl is back with the ever popular Halloween Portrait sessions, offering complimentary portraits of your young ones in costume in exchange for a full bag of groceries. These will be delivered to Tony’s Kitchen and the Human Needs Food Pantry.

The event will take place at The Commonwealth Club (26 Northview Avenue, Upper Montclair) from 2 pm until 5:30 pm on Monday October 31st.

No appointment is required and a parent or guardian must accompany the children and sign a release. Each session will take about 5 minutes.

Images will be posted to the Portraits by Michael Stahl Facebook Page. From there you will be able to share and download the portraits.

Be generous with your food donations! Check the links below to see what is most needed.

https://toniskitchen.org/donatefood/

https://www.humanneedsfoodpantry.org/accepted-donations