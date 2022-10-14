Weekend Family Fun: Goosebumps, Little Read, Fall Celebrations, and More

The weekend is here! Hooray! If you’re looking for some things to do that the whole family will enjoy, you’re in the right place. We’ve rounded up some events we think you’ll love. Check ’em out!

Watchung Booksellers (54 Fairfield Street, Watchung Plaza, Montclair) will host Storytime on the Green on Friday at 4:00 PM. This week’s story is Dearest One by Arielle Dance. Imagine the words your grandmother might say if she wrote you a letter. Perhaps she would encourage you to embrace the rain or shine your light for all to see. Perhaps she would remind you to take up space and choose your path, knowing that whichever path you take will be the right one because it’s yours. Perhaps she would tell you you are loved. Perhaps she would start the letter, Dearest One. Bring a blanket and enjoy a story and activity on the Watchung Plaza Green. Register online.



This weekend, Montclair Public Library will host a number of events for their Little Read program.

Friday: Little Read: Read Dance Party from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM at the Main Library (50 South Fullerton Avenue, Montclair). Join special guest readers and watch School of Rock’s Nitro Blues Band perform.

Saturday: Geyer Family YMCA (159 Glenridge Avenue, Montclair) will host The Little Read YMCA from 10:00 AM to 10:45 AM. Join special guest readers at the YMCA.

Saturday: The Bellevue Avenue Branch (185 Bellevue Avenue, Montclair) will host the Bellevue Avenue Little Read from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

The Growing Stage (7 Ledgewood Avenue, Netcong) will present Goosebumps: Phantom of the Auditorium beginning this weekend. Shows will be Friday at 7:30 PM, Saturday at 4:00 PM, and Sunday at 2:00 PM. Mysterious events befall the theater and no one can be sure if it’s just coincidence or the work of … The Phantom! Brooke and Zeke are excited to star in their school’s next hit musical, The Phantom, until they hear a rumor that the show is cursed. Prepare to get “Goosebumps” as the mystery unfolds! This silly and (only a little) spooky musical is based on the popular series from R.L. Stine. Tickets are $28, and this performance is suitable for the entire family.

Essex County Environmental Center will host a Toddler Sensory Hike on Saturday from 9:00 AM to 10:00 PM for children ages 1-5 with a caregiver. Bring your toddlers for a sensory exploration outside with a naturalist. Visit the forest trails, frog pond, Passaic River, and more. Advance registration required. The fee is $30 per family (up to two adults and two children), or $10 per child and $12 per adult.

On Saturday from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM, Macculloch Hall Historical Museum (45 MacCulloch Avenue, Morristown) will offer At Your Own Pace: A Sensory-Friendly Tour. For families and care partners with neurodiverse children and teens, experience the historic house with plenty to touch and time for questions. Explore the new garden sensory pathway through sight, sound, touch, and smell. Free with museum admission. No appointment is needed.

Fosterfields Living Historical Farm (73 Kahdena Road, Morristown) will continue to host Fall Farm Fun on Saturdays and Sundays throughout October. Activities will run from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Cost is $15 per person. Children ages two and under are free. Fall festivities have begun at Fosterfields…Experience the Autumn season the old-fashioned way! Watch apples being pressed into cider, take a wagon ride, and pick your own pumpkins! Enjoy the farm on Saturdays and Sundays in October to experience the season the old-fashioned way. Preregistration is required.

Great Swamp Outdoor Education Center (247 Southern Blvd, Chatham) will host Kids in the Wild: Matchless Fire on Saturday from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. In this program, kids get into the woods, learning different outdoor skills, meeting other like-minded kids and building confidence. In this session, they learn the basics of fire-making, with an emphasis on starting fires with magnesium strikers. Cost is $10 per child, and preregistration is required.

Great Swamp Outdoor Education Center (247 Southern Blvd, Chatham) will host Leafy Leaves for Littles on Sunday from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM for children ages 2-5 with an adult. Let’s go hunt for leaves of different colors, shapes and sizes! Enjoy a fall-themed story and stroll the trail for a colorful walk. Cost is $7 per child, and preregistration is required.

Newark Museum of Art (49 Washington Street, Newark) will host October Family Saturdays on Saturday from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Enjoy a day of fun activities for the whole family including a MakerSPACE, Planetarium shows, Family Drop-In, and more. Check the website for the full schedule. This event is free with general admission tickets.

Seton Hall University (400 South Orange Avenue, South Orange) will host Seton Hall Weekend. In addition to a number of other activities, there will be Carnival Games and Activities on the Green on Saturday from 11:30 AM to 4:00 PM. Compete for a prize against your family at one of the carnival games or show off your artistic side at the arts and crafts activities. There will be games, inflatable rides, and a variety of activities for all ages. Register online. You’ll also find a full schedule of all events.

Turtle Back Zoo (560 Northfield Avenue, West Orange) will host Wonders of the Wild on Saturday from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM for children 6-12 years old. The Wonders of the Wild program offers students an opportunity to participate in supplementary science and nature-themed programs and projects that facilitate scientific literacy and life-long environmental stewardship. Available to students ages 6-12. The programs include a visit to the South Mountain Reservation, Reservoir, or Zoo as weather permits. This is an in-person, drop-off program. Cost is $30/person. This week’s theme is “Colors.”

Bergen Performing Arts Center (30 N. Van Brunt Street, Englewood) will present Peppa Pig’s Adventure on Saturday at 1:00 PM and 5:00 PM. Join Peppa on an exciting camping trip in the woods with George and her school friends, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep, and Gerald Giraffe. With lunchboxes packed and Daddy Pig driving the bus, Peppa and friends are excited about their outdoor adventure, full of singing, dancing, games, and surprises. Little piggies everywhere will love this 60-minute live musical experience. Tickets are $29.50-$79.50.

On Sunday, stop by the Sunday Farmers Market at Westfield Garden State Plaza (One Garden State Plaza, Paramus) between 9:00 AM and 2:00 PM. In addition to fresh farm produce, there are over 20 food vendors, food trucks, a car meetup, kids activities, and more. Catch Ghostbusters NJ on site. Who you gonna call? Join members of the NJ Ghostbusters with their decked out Ecto-1 to learn how to become a real Ghostbuster. This event is free.

On Sunday, Bergen County Historical Society at Historic New Bridge Landing (1201 Main Street, River Edge) will host Harvest Homecoming from 1:00 PM to 4:30 PM. Enjoy pumpkin picking, tours of three houses and a bar, scarecrow making, broom making demo, open-hearth cooking, and more. Tickets are $12 for adults 22 and over, $12 for students 6-21 years, and free for children under 6.

Turtle Back Zoo will also host Family Nature Club on Sunday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The program will be held at Turtle Back Rock Picnic Area in West Orange. Family Nature Club (FNC) is all about discovering the world, and playing WITH nature, not just IN nature. Experience the sounds, smells, and sights of the outdoors with FNC as we explore our natural heritage within Essex County’s parks. We offer two different kinds of FNC Programs to our community: one focused on exploration, the other on service. This week’s session is entitled, “Autumn Artists.” October is for Autumn and for leaf art! Join us to discover what trees thrive in NJ’s woods and make some leaf art with us! Glue, crayons, paint, and paper provided. Meets at Tulip Springs, West Orange NJ. This activity is for children ages 6+. Cost is $15.

Montclair Art Museum (3 South Mountain Avenue, Montclair) will host Bilingual Sunday Studio with sessions at 1:00 PM, 2:00 PM, and 3:00 PM. Visit the museum each Sunday for a fun family art-making activity inspired by the current exhibitions. Explore materials, learn new techniques, and meet other community members while enjoying creative time with your family. Each week features a different project. This program is aimed at families with children ages 5-12, but all are welcome. This week’s session is Tunnel Landscapes with Shannon Anderson. In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, this week’s Sunday Studio is inspired by Cuban artist Abelardo Morell and his exhibition Projecting Italy. Families will learn how to create a 3-dimensional “tunnel” book depicting an Italian landscape. This program is free with museum admission. Advance registration is required.

Mayo Performing Arts Center (100 South Street, Morristown) will present Peppa Pig’s Adventure on Sunday at 1:00 PM and 5:00 PM. Join Peppa on an exciting camping trip in the woods with George and her school friends, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep, and Gerald Giraffe. With lunchboxes packed and Daddy Pig driving the bus, Peppa and friends are excited about their outdoor adventure, full of singing, dancing, games, and surprises. Little piggies everywhere will love this 60-minute live musical experience. Recommended for ages 2+. Tickets are $39-$59.

On Sunday, from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, Montclair Public Library (50 South Fullerton Avenue, Montclair) will host Fall Drop-In Crafts. Kids in grades K-3rd are invited to stop in for a fun Halloween craft. No registration required.

Field Station Dinosaurs is open Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM at Overpeck Park (3 Overpeck Park Driveway, Leonia). Now in their 10th season, the world-class family attraction combines cutting-edge science with the creative minds of great artists to create a one-of-a-kind experience that’s thrilling, educational, and fun. The Field Station is a wild scientific expedition where over 30 life-sized, moving, realistic dinosaurs come to life. Walk along wooded trails, check out life-sized dinosaurs and enjoy a full schedule of shows, games, and activities, all of which is included in your Day Pass admission. Tickets start at $17.75. Children under 2 are free. Additionally, Friday and Saturday nights in October will feature Dinosaurs After Dark from 7:00 PM to 9:30 PM. A spooky, funny and thrilling adventure for the whole family featuring a lantern lit tour of the park! But watch out! The trails are dark and there’s a hungry T-Rex lurking in the shadows. A fearless Dinosaur Wrangler will lead a Tyrannosaurus Hunt along the Field Station’s darkened trails with a stop at every dinosaur and a few surprises along the way. At the end of the night, everyone will gather around the campfire for a dinosaur sing-a-long, roasted marshmallows, and hot chocolate!

Newark Museum of Art (49 Washington Avenue, Newark) will also host October Family Sundays on Sunday from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Activities include a MakerSPACE for kids of all ages, which is a fun interactive area where kids play, tinker, and create. There’s a Family Drop-In: Kaleidoscope for kids ages 5-10, where they can build a magical kaleidoscope. Check the website for scheduling.

The Frelinghuysen Arboretum (353 East Hanover Avenue, Morris Twp) continues to host the Family Photo Scavenger Hunt. Held daily from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, bring your camera or phone for this month’s hunt. The theme for October is “Scarecrows in the Garden.” The scarecrows are back and this fun, family photo scavenger hunt challenges you to look for the clues to find all the scarecrows… find them all to win a prize! The cost is $10 per family or group of 6 or fewer. Preregistration is required.

Reeves-Reed Arboretum (165 Hobart Avenue, Summit) will host Discovery Weekends on Saturday 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM for families with children 3 and up. Explore the Arboretum’s gardens and grounds as autumn brings amazing changes. Borrow a magnifying glass, grab an interactive activity guide, and head out to see what wonders await big and small. There may be a surprise, a clue to follow, a mystery to solve, a chance to create, and always an engaging nature activity. This is a drop-in, self-guided activity.

Reeves-Reed Arboretum (165 Hobart Avenue, Summit) will host Celebrate Fall 2022 on Sunday from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Games, crafts, music, and of course goats…these are just a few of the activities that are part of the eagerly anticipated Celebrate Fall Festival! With Halloween right around the corner, families can explore the Spooky Trail and enjoy the golden, autumn colors of our gardens, crisp weather, and some yummy treats from the market vendors. Registration is required, and you must choose your timeslot in advance. Tickets are $10 per person for non-members.

Morris Museum (6 Normandy Heights Road, Morristown) hosts Spark!Lab on Saturdays and Sundays from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Kids experience the spark of invention in this dynamic space, where learning and play come together. Spark!Lab offers any child ages 5-12 (and accompanied by an adult), a new informal approach to hands-on learning. Created by the Smithsonian, Spark!Lab ignites kids’ ingenuity with fun, hands-on challenges. Instead of following instructions, kids tap into their natural creativity to tackle engineering and design challenges in Spark!Lab’s projects stations. For children ages 1-4, there is the Spark!Lab’s new Young Inventor Space that features and train and an exploration table filled with unique tools to spark creativity and learning.