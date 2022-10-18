Yard Sale To Benefit Sammyvale Animal Sanctuary This Sunday

Sammyvale Animal Sanctuary is having a yard sale to benefit the non profit rescue and specifically one of our kitten alumni who is facing cancer treatment.

Sammyvale is a 501C3 non-profit foster based cat and kitten rescue that takes in sick and abandoned felines in the area, rehabilitate, socialize and place in homes.

The following items and more will be available for sale: Designer clothing, shoes and hand bags, kitchen items, toys and books, pet supplies, Nick-knacks, puzzles.

Designers include Tory Burch. Paige denim. Michael Kors. Bailey 44. Aqua. Lafayette. Marc Jacobs. Tommy Hilfiger. Vince Camuto. Lilly Pulitzer. Hudson denim. AG. Scotch and Soda. Joes Jeans. Vera Bradley. Etc.



ANIMAL RESCUE YARD SALE BENEFIT

SUNDAY 10/23/22

9am-3pm

330 Park Street. Upper Montclair

Driveway On Wildwood Avenue