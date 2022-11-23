Gas Lamp Players Spreading Holiday Cheer with ‘Elf The Musical’

Glen Ridge, NJ – “The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.”

Gas Lamp Players will be doing just that when they bring Elf the Musical to its Main Stage this December.

Based on the cherished 2003 New Line Cinema hit, Elf features songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar (The Wedding Singer) and Chad Beguelin (Disney’s Aladdin on Broadway), with a book by Tony Award winners, Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers, Hairspray) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone).

Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn’t even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.

This modern-day holiday classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf.

Four shows will be staged at Ridgewood Avenue School Theater in Glen Ridge. Performances are Friday, December 9 at 8:00 p.m., Saturday December 10 at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sunday, December 11 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets range from $15 to $25 and are available at the door or online at https://gas-lamp-players.ticketleap.com/elf-the-musical/

Elf the Musical creative/production team includes Director Kristy Graves; Assistant Director Susan Knight Carlin; Musical Director Catherine Corcoran; Choreographers Emily Rozek, Steve Hogle, Kristy Graves; Lighting Designer Christian Confalone; Set & Prop Designer Alecia Hurst-Walton; Costumer Annie Bayne; Sound Design Audio Inc; Producers Rennae Pelayo & Meredith Eaton.

For more information, visit http://gaslampplayers.org.