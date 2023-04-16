Absurd, Madcap Romp: Don’t Miss ‘Tin Cat Shoes’ at Nutley Theatre

Nutley, N.J. – A charming red building nestled under an old tree grove, Nutley’s Little Theatre, acquired by the community theater group in 1934, is now in its 88th season. The theater, with roughly 55 seats, givies you an up close, intimate experience of “Tin Cat Shoes,” playing through April 29 (with a special sensory-friendly performance on April 22).

“Tin Cat Shoes debuted off Broadway in 2018, but hasn’t been produced locally since,” says director Sarah Gorden. “I read the playbook and laughed out loud so many times, I was immediately drawn to produce the show. I love that it’s a dark comedy with very human characters that also has a deeper message. I like strange, and this has a Twilight Zone aspect to it,” said Gorden. “It allowed me a lot of leeway as a producer to get creative with its wild jokes and a bit of dopiness.”

Much like the Rod Serling format, Arthur Carlson, as narrator, sets the scene introducing the context of the comically absurd tale of a group of passionately dedicated, young shoe store employees, named Lunch, Pepper and Cheddar, who welcome Gemma, a new employee to their cultish work culture.

Quirky boss man Rex, who has trained his workers to dutifully follow an explicit procedural system suddenly upsets those procedures by embarking on a quirky team-building adventure. (did I mention “quirky”?) The next 24 hours has them encountering a bear, getting lost in the woods, and visiting a casino, all the while testing their survival instincts off the grid and living off the “system.”

Each member of the cast plays different roles as the zaniness ensues, from shoe store to wilderness to bear encounter to a fantastic run of luck at a casino, winning at the croupier’s table. Lee DeCecco, as Lunch, Hayley Karlich as Pepper, and Orlando F. Rodriguez embody the zany, bigger than life characters at the store — each with their own peculiar narrative. They give newcomer Gemma, played by Kayla Torres, the low-down, the lore, and the love at Tin Cat Shoes. Boss man Rex is played by Richard Frohman, the hilariously system obsessed leader. Frohman also plays the Bear as well as a charming, madcap croupier at the casino.

The production makes the most of its cozy space with many set changes, strobe lighting and fog effects. Gorden, who has a family member with autism, wondered if she could make the play more accessible. This resulted in a one-time sensory friendly performance of the show – a Saturday matinee on April 22.

The timing is quick and the jokes come fast and furious. Follow the Tin Cat Shoes journey from order to chaos — 90 minutes of fun you wii be talking about it all the way home.

Performances: April 14, 15, 21, 22, 27, 28, 29, at 8pm; April 16, 23, 29, at 2pm

April 22 at 2pm – a special sensory friendly performance. Get tickets at Nutley Little Theatre. For tickets to the special sensory friendly, performance, please visit https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/73390