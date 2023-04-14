Baristanet Profile: Glenn Schuster

Name: Glenn Schuster

Where do you live? Upper Montclair (in the yellow farmhouse with the little free library out front)

When did you move there? August, 2004

Where did you grow up? Nassau County, LI

How do you make a living? OR What is your everyday passion? I run a business called Zen Space. It’s an enormous furnished loft that we rent for all types of professional film & photo shoots. I’m also a freelance location scout.

Coffee, tea or … ? Coffee, 1,000%. I drink maybe one cup of tea a year, which is surprising because I love literally everything about British culture except their daily tea time. IMHO the best local cup of joe is at Paper Plane.

What’s your idea of a perfect weekend day? I used to love sleeping late, but as I’ve gotten older I actually prefer to get up early. The day would start by cuddling on the couch with my two pups by my side for an hour or two while reading the NY Times and listening to my favorite reggae shows (WKCR on Saturday mornings & WFMU on Sundays). Maybe go out for brunch and spend some time outdoors with my dogs. End the day by going out to dinner with friends, catching a movie, or seeing some great live music.

What’s your favorite local restaurant? That’s a tough question to answer in this town! I love the fresh pasta & vibe at Popolari, the food & drinks at Denovo, Sunday brunch at Faubourg, 7 Doors Down is a great new Asian/Peruvian Ramen spot in Bloomfield, and you can never go wrong with a burger & a pint at Tierney’s.

What’s on your nightstand? A stack of books that I never seem to get around to reading, a 30 year old Sony AM/FM/Cassette alarm clock (if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it!), and a few of those battery operated candles (they’re cheesy and kinda cool at the same time).

What are you listening to? Music is my main passion, and I have incredibly eclectic taste. Everything from Bob Marley to John Coltrane. Van Morrison to Lake Street Dive. Pink Floyd to Billie Holiday. King Crimson to Kraftwerk. You get the idea. A recent favorite is a really funky band called Khruangbin. Oh, and a bunch of podcasts I love like WTF with Marc Maron, Sarah Silverman, Conan Needs a Friend & Scamcast w/Kitboga.

What are your current indulgences? I love NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts. There are hundreds of them and I’ve never seen a bad one. Those Portugese custard tarts at Mercado. Dark chocolate & toasted coconut gelato from il laboratorio. And even though I love binging shows at home like everyone else, for me nothing tops seeing a great film on a giant screen in the theater.

What talent would you most like to have? I’d love to be a great guitar player. I’ve been playing for decades, and I’m still just mediocre. I absolutely hate those people who can play 3 or 4 instruments!

What’s the worst-kept (or best-kept!) secret about Montclair/Baristaville? The worst-kept secret is the live music on the back patio of Ruthie’s BBQ on a warm summer night. The best kept secret(s) are Wabi Sabi in Bloomfield, which serves the best sushi in the area (but don’t tell anyone), and The Great Notch Inn which is an unbelievable place to catch great live bands.

What do you hope they say about you at your funeral? He was funny, creative, a great friend, he had great taste in music, and he did his best to appreciate all the beauty in this crazy world.