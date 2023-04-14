Cheers (Drink To That) at Pharmacie Bar Where You Can BYOF

Montclair, NJ – Let’s grab a drink. Maybe a cocktail? Where’s a good solid spot, lively but not too showy or fussy? Oh I know a great place – Pharmacie Bar.

The space, inspired by the music that surrounds it, opened in 2018, connected to the historic Wellmont Theater Open from 5 p.m., Wednesday – Saturday (and whenever there are events at The Wellmont), Pharmacie is the kind of bar that feels fun and easy, but also has a bit of an edge. There is a set cocktail menu, four cocktails on draft, craft beers and a nicely curated wine list (I’m looking at you, Grüner Veltliner). Got a favorite spirit? Let your mixologist know and enjoy a special cocktail created just for you. I’m still thinking about the one made for me with Reposado tequila, orange bitters, a touch of smoky Mezcal and the essence of a lightly torched orange peel, all poured over a huge square ice cube. Bartender, I’ll have another!

There is plenty of space to handle the pre- and post-show crowds from The Wellmont, in addition to just a lively weekend night. There are bars on two levels with tables and seating all around.

“We are heavily music influenced bartenders. Our cocktails are influenced by some of our favorite artists,”‘ says Margie Maak, Pharmacie’s General Manager. “The soundtrack in our bar is heavily curated, and we love leaning into The Wellmont performances. Our cocktail menu changes often, and we love to find the right drink for each individual guest.”

Feeling a little hungry? Food service at Pharmacie is limited, but they currently offer a special skewer of the night such as a Caprese salad skewer and a tangy chicken skewer. Or you can BYOF – bring your own food – and they are proud to support local restaurants. Feel free to bring in your favorite dishes from any of Montclair’s finest. Just steps away you can get delicious pizza from Teglia, empanadas from Empanada or Nada or have your eats delivered, if you like your seat and don’t want to get up.

All are welcome at Pharmacie (they’ve even been known to host some well behaved furry friends). Follow them on Instagram @pharmaciebar or go to their website and get on their invite list to stay in the loop with news of pop-up dinner pairings, guest bartender takeovers and outdoor events.

Pharmacie Bar, 398 Bloomfield Ave, Montclair



Mary Connolly is also known as “Marie Fromage”. Follow her in Instagram @MarieFromage