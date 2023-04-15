League of Women Voters of the Montclair Area to Host Session on Youth Voting

The League of Women Voters of the Montclair Area will host a free session entitled, “Sorting Fact from Fiction: Understanding Barriers and Opportunities for Youth Voting.” Kelly Siegel- Stechler, Senior Researcher at the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement (CIRCLE) at Tufts University, will discuss the topic on April 26, 2023, at 7 PM via Zoom.

Dr. Siegel-Stechler is primarily focused on projects that advance civic learning and development in K-12 education, as well as questions related to youth political and electoral engagement. She will share Tuft’s research on why some young people are concerned by a range of issues but don’t feel qualified, supported, or able to participate in the voting process.

To receive a Zoom link please register at lwvmontclairarea.org.