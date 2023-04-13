MontClairVoyant: Bridge Over Troubled Water, and a Troubling Dessert



DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

The current Township Council is always newsworthy because of the township manager situation and other reasons, so what did you think of its meeting last night, April 12?

Sincerely,

April is the Duelist Month

My column deadline was a few hours before that meeting, so there’s nothing I can say except the Council should spend less on legal expenses and more on turning leaf blowers into time machines.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Would those reconfigured blowers even have seats?

Sincerely,

Sonny and Chair

Hard to say with the Hampton House furniture store gone.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

The old Edgemont Park bridge is also gone, and a replacement span FINALLY arrived. (As of Tuesday, April 11, yellow caution tape prevented people from crossing.) What “stopped the steel” for so ridiculously long?

Sincerely,

O. Ver-Pass

I assume you’re referring to the new bridge being made of “weathered steel,” which involved placing it inside Montclair Music Studio for months while students played Lena Horne’s “Stormy Weather.”



DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Huh? Speaking of things damp, Glen Ridge will FINALLY pay our town a fair price for water transmission partly thanks to Montclair resident Eileen Birmingham’s great effort to bring long-time underpayments to light. Only fair?

Sincerely,

Pay the Piper

Yes, especially given that the affluent borough is severely underpaying the got-itself-fleeced Montclair for fire services. And Neil Young’s “After the Gold Rush” album has now been renamed “After the Glen Ridge.”



DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Was not. Meanwhile, there’s talk that the too-big proposed Lackawanna Plaza redevelopment might be downsized somewhat. A good thing?

Sincerely,

A Touch of Shrink

Yes. Hopefully it would be shrunk enough to no longer overwhelm the neighborhood. If the names of Grove Street and Bloomfield Avenue also get downsized to Gro and Blo, so be it.



DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

With a concurrent change of Cloverhill Place’s name to Clo, “Gro Blo Clo” would join the ranks of rock trio legends such as Rush, Green Day, Nirvana, and The Jimi Hendrix Experience.

Sincerely,

Crock and Roll

Don’t forget The Police, even though their Montclair headquarters are at the corner of Blo and Valley.



DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

This Sunday, April 16, the proposed Lackawanna redo will be discussed at a community meeting hosted by Montclair Residents for Responsible Development. What subjects might come up?

Sincerely,

Gist of the List

The redo’s impact on traffic, flooding, gentrification, historic preservation, etc. This meeting is more welcome than any held by Montclair Bigwigs for Irresponsible Development.



DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

A bit west of Lackawanna, on Church Street, the owner of the Bar Franco restaurant that’s scheduled to open next month says he’ll offer a THOUSAND DOLLAR dessert. Appalling?

Sincerely,

Conspicuous Consumption

Beyond appalling. We live in a grossly unequal society that’s very sick in certain ways, and Montclair is not immune from that. I suppose there’s always the Hostess Twinkie alternative for $995.



DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Actually, one can purchase a whole package of Twinkies for just a few bucks.

Sincerely,

Art A. Fishull-Flavorz

That leaves some money for municipal time machines! As the saying goes, “all’s H.G. Wells that ends H.G. Wells.”

Dave Astor, author, is the MontClairVoyant. His opinions about politics and local events are strictly his own and do not represent or reflect the views of Baristanet.