Sponsored: Luxurious Montclair Estate on Lush Property – 264 Upper Mountain

Pack your bags and move right in to this luxurious and spacious estate, sitting on over an acre of lush property with stunning year round skyline views and over 7000 square feet of living space!

Coffered ceilings and fireplaces add elegance to the living, dining, solarium, and family rooms. The chef’s kitchen features a LA Cornue 6 burner range, SubZero refrigerator, custom cherry cabinetry, walk-in pantry and leathered marble island.

The huge primary suite includes his and her sitting rooms, 2 walk-in closets, and spa like bath with an oversized soaking tub and shower with a rain shower head, and separate toilet commode room. The finished basement has a media room and full bath.

The HVAC system includes radiant heat, forced air boiler (2020), and central air with 3-zones. A 3-car garage, extensive landscaping, blue stone patio, and underground sprinkler system complete this luxurious property.

264 Upper Mountain Ave, Upper Montclair

16 rooms/6 bed/6 full baths and 1 half bath

$2,800,000

No Public Open

Property Tour

Listing Agent: Erin Crawford

Sales Associate/Investor

Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist

Keller Williams NJ Metro Group

973-634-1017 cell

973-783-7400 office