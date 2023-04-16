Watchung Booksellers Hosts Pulitzer Prize–Winning Journalist Rachel Abrams

Montclair, NJ – Watchung Booksellers welcomes Rachel Abrams, co-author of the New York Times bestseller Unscripted: The Epic Battle for a Media Empire and the Redstone Family Legacy, in conversation with media reporter Felix Gillette on Thursday, April 20 at 7 p.m.

Unscripted is the shocking inside story of the struggle for power and control at Paramount Global, the multibillion-dollar entertainment empire controlled by the Redstone family, and the dysfunction, misconduct, and deceit that threatened the future of the company, from the Pulitzer Prize–winning journalists who first broke the news.

The event is free. Registered guests will receive first seating. Visit watchungbooksellers.com/events for more information and to register.