Women’s Club of Glen Ridge to Host Spring Fling Family Dance

The Women’s Club of Glen Ridge will host a Spring Fling Family Dance on Friday, April 21, 2023, from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

Enjoy a rollicking night of dancing for girls and boys ages 3 to 14 and their parents, caregivers, and grandparents. A scrumptious dinner is included. Music will be provided by a fabulous DJ, and a 50/50 raffle will be available. Kids’ corsages and boutonnieres can be preordered at the time of the ticket purchase. Professional portraits will be taken, and these can be preordered as well. Adult beverages may be purchased at the event.

Tickets for adult and child pairs are $50 for members and $60 for non-members. Additional siblings are $15 for members and $20 for non-members. Additional adults are $25 for members and $35 for non-members. Tickets, corsages, boutonnieres, and portraits can be purchased on the organization’s website.

The dance will be held at the Women’s Club of Glen Ridge, located at 219 Ridgewood Avenue, Glen Ridge.