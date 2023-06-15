Montclair Parents, Students Urge Council to Help with School District’s Budget

Dozens of local parents and public school students gathered on Tuesday, June 13, at the Montclair Municipal Building to demand that the township share some of its revenue with Montclair Public Schools.

The protesters urged township officials to help find a solution to the $5.5 million budget deficit facing Montclair Public Schools, which will require teacher cuts. The demonstrators’ suggested solution was that the township share the money it collects through “payments in lieu of taxes,” or PILOTs.

A little after 6:30 pm, the protesters started to show up and lined up outside the front steps of the main entrance of the building. They were holding signs with messages supporting funding for public schools.

Save Montclair Schools, a group of local parents, organized the protest calling for PILOTs for Schools.

“We want the council to share its pilot revenue with schools,” said Mariana Horta, one of the parents who organized the rally and a resident of Montclair since 2015. “We want them to plug this $3 million and some deficit that they created by their actions.

“We just want them to pay up because it’s fair and it’s proper, and it’s a deficit they caused with their poor policymaking.”

Councilor-at-Large Bob Russo addressed the parents and students minutes after the rally started.

“PILOTs have to be dedicated to schools,” Russo said. ‘I’ve got all the material you sent me. I’m a teacher by background. So I know what you’re talking about.”

Around 7 p.m., most of the demonstrators entered the Municipal Building to take part in the Montclair Township Council meeting.

During the public comment portion of the meeting, many of the protesters packed the standing-room-only chambers and spoke in the two minutes allotted (a change from the usual three minutes allowed) addressing Mayor Sean Spiller, Deputy Mayor Bill Hurlock, Councilor-at-Large Peter Yacobellis, Third Ward Councilor Lori Price Abrams, Fourth Ward Councilor David Cummings and Russo. Second Ward Councilor Robin Schlager was absent.

Along with the parents, some of the students waited in line to address their concerns about losing some of their favorite teachers to budget cuts in the next academic year.

Max Martinez Shaffer, a 12-year-old sixth grader at Glenfield School, shared his thoughts on solutions to help close the deficit.

“I urge the council to consider using a fair and effective percentage of PILOTs funds,” he said. “Other townships, such as Orange, Cedar Grove, and Jersey City, have used PILOT funds to help prevent budget disasters, such as the one we are facing now. I highly encourage you to rethink your funding decisions and remember our future is in your hands.”

Montclair’s adult residents, many holding signs, repeatedly stood up in groups to show their support for speakers. Some chanted, “Montclair is broken, no competence, no compassion.”

“The only one leading on the issue of pilots is Councilman Russo,” Josh Cohen said. “He’s actually going to introduce a resolution tonight. I want you to pay really close attention to who is going to vote for PILOTs. Peter Yacobellis, you talk a good game, but if you want to be mayor and you want to lead, then that should be a yes tonight.”

Addressing the mayor, Cohen continued: “Spiller should be a yes. You represent the New Jersey Education Association and you’re throwing teachers under the bus in Montclair? How do you do that?”

Deirdre Birmingham said that years of underfunding by the township had resulted in the district losing tremendous teacher talent.

Yana Robbins spoke of the impact that school budget cuts would have on theater and dance, a “big part of what makes this town special.”

“It was highly inappropriate and a clear conflict of interest if I ever saw one for you to include NJEA officials and their questions in your emails arranging a meeting that was an opportunity to respond to the budget crisis that our district has faced for years now,” said resident Lani Somer-Padilla, who urged the council to share PILOTs revenue with the district. Somer-Padilla also called for Spiller to recuse himself from “all discussions and votes regarding the school budget.”

Spiller responded that he didn’t see a conflict.

“I will be working with every resource I have, including bringing in experts who do this in districts all over the state,” Spiller said. “I believe there is no conflict between parents and teachers in the community trying to make sure we save our students’ teachers.”

After public comment and near the very end of the meeting, Russo said he would read the resolution he had drafted regarding sharing PILOT revenue with the district.

“Aren’t we going to executive session,” Price Abrams asked.

“We’re not going to executive session yet,” Russo said. “I’m just going to read this and if nobody wants to second it, fine. I waited four hours for this.”

Russo then read a resolution proposing that effective January 2024, the township would authorize from any and all PILOTs and cannabis sale revenue the identical percentage that schools would have received from the appropriate tax levy had no PILOT been approved.

Russo’s resolution also stated that no further PILOTs would be approved without the schools receiving at least their fair share of taxes annually.

He asked for a second to move it on to the agenda, but none of his fellow councilors responded.

Yacobellis asked if the attorney could weigh in.

“There’s no dollar amount in here,” Yacobellis said. “So I don’t know that it’s even a legal thing to consider.”

Paul Burr, the acting township attorney, said that because he had received the resolution at a late hour, he had not had time to review it for legality.

Russo said he had sent it Monday night. Yacobellis questioned a note on the resolution that said “maybe cut or change this.”

“I’m just trying to point out that you are putting on a show,” Yacobellis said. “It’s just not serious.”

Russo said: “The schools need millions of dollars. Not just for right now, for the emergency we are in. The schools need a continual source of revenue. This is not a one shot thing.”

Yacobellis said: “Mayor, I’d like to make a motion to go into executive session.”

Cummings then seconded the motion and the council moved to executive session, cutting Russo off from speaking further about PILOTs.

— Maria Monica Fernandez/Liz George for Montclair Local