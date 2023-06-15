MontClairVoyant: Reacting Like a Song to a Council Meeting Long

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

YouTube has countless videos in which people react to famous songs. Can you do a reaction to this week’s long-as-usual Township Council meeting that you watched online as it took place?

Sincerely,

Version of MTV

“It’s 11 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, and I’ve never seen a more memorable Tuesday, June 13, 2023, Township Council meeting.”

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Faint praise. And where are your musical references?

Sincerely,

Visit from the Tune Squad

“As I listen to the councilors and concerned residents, I hear many familiar riffs and some new ones — so it’s basically a mix of Pink Floyd’s ‘Comfortably Numb’ and Taylor Swift’s ‘Hits Different.'”

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Profound. Anyway, let’s get more specific. As you’re watching the meeting you say:

Sincerely,

It Was Comment to Be

“OMG, some councilors are still trying to spend money like drunken sailors, causing attendees to drum their fingers on seatbacks — and further wrecking taxpayer faith in their leaders. ‘The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald’ is catchier.”

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Gordon Lightfoot song! Yes, some councilors tried to hire the Government Strategy Group to help with management after Culturupt was hired for a somewhat similar reason. Plus an attempt to hire more outside legal counsel.

Sincerely,

Politically Connected Firms

“The Council Chambers crowd is clearly restless seeing those spend-spend-spend efforts, even as our school district is laying off teachers. Prince sang ‘Money Don’t Matter 2 Night,” but this feels different.”

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Montclair officials, use your in-house people! Or if you want, say, better legal counsel, remove some of the representation you have rather than adding another layer.

Sincerely,

Pricey and Dicey

“Jackson Browne sang ‘Lawyers in Love,’ not ‘In Love with Lawyers,’ and had a connection with The Eagles — whose guitarist Joe Walsh attended Montclair High. Going down the YouTube rabbit hole…”

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

The awful teacher layoffs also came up at the Council meeting, including dismay about the postponement of a June 12 meeting between the schools superintendent and municipal officials to discuss how the municipal government might financially help the school district.

Sincerely,

It Didn’t Occur, Sir

“I’m getting vibes from the U2 song “With or Without You” as I hear one postponement reason was the mayor copying various people on meeting-related emails — but reportedly not copying Montclair’s CFO! Also not copied was ELO.”

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Leave the Electric Light Orchestra out of this. I know Padmaja Rao is (rightly) suing the township, but she IS the chief financial officer — a competent one — and should be invited to any such meeting. What about PILOTs?

Sincerely,

Acronym Hymn

“As I watch the Council meeting, I see various people saying our schools should get a share of Payment in Lieu of Taxes funds. Cyndi Lauper also said so in ‘Money Changes Everything.'”

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

And shouldn’t the town stop offering PILOTs to wealthy developers who would instead pay regular taxes our school district would get a share of? Currently, our schools receive no PILOT money!

Sincerely,

Richie Rich

“One reason why watching this Council meeting is sad, though not as sad as the video of Johnny Cash covering the song ‘Hurt’ by Nine Inch Nails of Montclair hardware store fame.”

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Also, hasn’t the Council been too slow to pass a measure completely banning noisy and noxious gas-powered leaf blowers?

Sincerely,

Loud Be Not Proud

“I watch the frustrations of eco-minded meeting attendees, remember the video of guitarist Mason Williams playing ‘Classical Gas,’ and long for a sequel to that song called ‘Classical Rake.'”

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

But there were some bright spots at the Council meeting — including proclamations and kind words about beloved late vet Dr. George Cameron, retiring Glenfield teaching legend Dan Gill, the highly respected Dr. Frank Barnes and Dr. Tanya Carter (whose joint optometry practice moved to a new South End location), the upcoming Juneteenth holiday, etc.

Sincerely,

Admiration and Validation

“When I think about what Dr. Cameron did for five decades, I want to click off the Council meeting, click on Al Stewart’s ‘The Year of the Cat’ video, and change that song’s name to ‘The Half-Century of the Cat.'”

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Don’t forget Dr. Cameron’s care of dogs and other critters, too. Also don’t forget the amazing Pride event on June 10 that drew about 20,000 (!) people to Montclair’s downtown; the local June 9 rally in response to threats against the LGTBQ+ community by right-wingers in various parts of the U.S.; the terrific African-American parade/festival on June 3; etc.

Sincerely,

A Month to Remember

“All very special. Which is why I’ll next react to the video of Lizzo’s song…’Special.'”

Dave Astor, author, is the MontClairVoyant. His opinions about politics and local events are strictly his own and do not represent or reflect the views of Baristanet.