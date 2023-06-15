MontClairVoyant: Reacting Like a Song to a Council Meeting Long

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,
YouTube has countless videos in which people react to famous songs. Can you do a reaction to this week’s long-as-usual Township Council meeting that you watched online as it took place?
Sincerely,
Version of MTV
“It’s 11 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, and I’ve never seen a more memorable Tuesday, June 13, 2023, Township Council meeting.”
DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,
Faint praise. And where are your musical references?
Sincerely,
Visit from the Tune Squad
“As I listen to the councilors and concerned residents, I hear many familiar riffs and some new ones — so it’s basically a mix of Pink Floyd’s ‘Comfortably Numb’ and Taylor Swift’s ‘Hits Different.'”
DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,
Profound. Anyway, let’s get more specific. As you’re watching the meeting you say:
Sincerely,
It Was Comment to Be
“OMG, some councilors are still trying to spend money like drunken sailors, causing attendees to drum their fingers on seatbacks — and further wrecking taxpayer faith in their leaders. ‘The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald’ is catchier.”
DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,
Gordon Lightfoot song! Yes, some councilors tried to hire the Government Strategy Group to help with management after Culturupt was hired for a somewhat similar reason. Plus an attempt to hire more outside legal counsel.
Sincerely,
Politically Connected Firms
“The Council Chambers crowd is clearly restless seeing those spend-spend-spend efforts, even as our school district is laying off teachers. Prince sang ‘Money Don’t Matter 2 Night,” but this feels different.”
DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,
Montclair officials, use your in-house people! Or if you want, say, better legal counsel, remove some of the representation you have rather than adding another layer.
Sincerely,
Pricey and Dicey
“Jackson Browne sang ‘Lawyers in Love,’ not ‘In Love with Lawyers,’ and had a connection with The Eagles — whose guitarist Joe Walsh attended Montclair High. Going down the YouTube rabbit hole…”
DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,
The awful teacher layoffs also came up at the Council meeting, including dismay about the postponement of a June 12 meeting between the schools superintendent and municipal officials to discuss how the municipal government might financially help the school district.
Sincerely,
It Didn’t Occur, Sir
“I’m getting vibes from the U2 song “With or Without You” as I hear one postponement reason was the mayor copying various people on meeting-related emails — but reportedly not copying Montclair’s CFO! Also not copied was ELO.”
DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,
Leave the Electric Light Orchestra out of this. I know Padmaja Rao is (rightly) suing the township, but she IS the chief financial officer — a competent one — and should be invited to any such meeting. What about PILOTs?
Sincerely,
Acronym Hymn
“As I watch the Council meeting, I see various people saying our schools should get a share of Payment in Lieu of Taxes funds. Cyndi Lauper also said so in ‘Money Changes Everything.'”
DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,
And shouldn’t the town stop offering PILOTs to wealthy developers who would instead pay regular taxes our school district would get a share of? Currently, our schools receive no PILOT money!
Sincerely,
Richie Rich
“One reason why watching this Council meeting is sad, though not as sad as the video of Johnny Cash covering the song ‘Hurt’ by Nine Inch Nails of Montclair hardware store fame.”
DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,
Also, hasn’t the Council been too slow to pass a measure completely banning noisy and noxious gas-powered leaf blowers?
Sincerely,
Loud Be Not Proud
“I watch the frustrations of eco-minded meeting attendees, remember the video of guitarist Mason Williams playing ‘Classical Gas,’ and long for a sequel to that song called ‘Classical Rake.'”
DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,
But there were some bright spots at the Council meeting — including proclamations and kind words about beloved late vet Dr. George Cameron, retiring Glenfield teaching legend Dan Gill, the highly respected Dr. Frank Barnes and Dr. Tanya Carter (whose joint optometry practice moved to a new South End location), the upcoming Juneteenth holiday, etc.
Sincerely,
Admiration and Validation
“When I think about what Dr. Cameron did for five decades, I want to click off the Council meeting, click on Al Stewart’s ‘The Year of the Cat’ video, and change that song’s name to ‘The Half-Century of the Cat.'”
DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,
Don’t forget Dr. Cameron’s care of dogs and other critters, too. Also don’t forget the amazing Pride event on June 10 that drew about 20,000 (!) people to Montclair’s downtown; the local June 9 rally in response to threats against the LGTBQ+ community by right-wingers in various parts of the U.S.; the terrific African-American parade/festival on June 3; etc.
Sincerely,
A Month to Remember
“All very special. Which is why I’ll next react to the video of Lizzo’s song…’Special.'”
Dave Astor, author, is the MontClairVoyant. His opinions about politics and local events are strictly his own and do not represent or reflect the views of Baristanet.
“Montclair officials, use your in-house people!”
Very good Dave. I was watching the BoE meeting last night and the cash-strapped district (cash strapped unless it was June 10th, and you are the MEA, and you say the district has plenty of money) arguing for back & forth over a $25K request from Dr Ponds for some outside consultant to help scheduling students at a couple of schools. Dr Ponds was requesting help because his Principals and Asst. Principals lacked this core competency and it seems to have fallen on to his to-do list. Apparently, good scheduling affects learning rates and there is also some legal requirement to be satisfied.
It was fascinating because the BoE had already belabored this request in executive session, but whatever was said left several members puzzled. So, I’m guessing, that after an hour or so of public banter, multiple motions/votes that abused Roberts Rules of Order, it was tabled to next week to further discuss the lack of in-house mgmt’s lack of core competency…for a NTE $25,000 contract.
Why was this such a big issue? Because, the BoE and the Central Office was caught seriously off-guard by the Fall’22 test scores showed how badly students across spectrum were falling short. Take my word, they were bad and COVID can’t take the total blame.
Even Dr Ponds admitted the district poor student assessment tools (do they call it a type of rubric?) failed to inform the degree and notice.
The students are failing at. record rte and we have how many less students than 2019? Seriously? Maybe the school system is not as good as our real estate agents are talking up.
I have a suggestion. MPSD has always been poor at teaching math. We were “under delivering” way back in 1969 when we ran a segregated school system. We were under delivering in the predominantly white schools in Upper Montclair. We were under delivering when MLK came to Mtc to speak and was heckled and need a bodyguard.
Anyway, I think NJ overall doesn’t know how to teach math. We have all these fish, inquisitive, uncluttered minds and we can’t figure out how to effectively teach the language of mathematics. I suspect it is a national problem. Regardless, why don’t we begin the transition away from teaching math and just insert AI into all the major apps?
Sorry all. Sorry for my horrendous typing, lack of my proper respect to proof read my AI-infected spell/grammar check with numerous baffling substitutions. I will get better when the parents get better at managing their schools performance.
Thank you for the comment, Frank. The use of outside consultants for almost anything really bugs me. Too expensive, and the people on the inside are supposed to have the expertise to handle everything.
Not a problem, Frank. Your inadvertent mention of fish in your last paragraph reminded me that, despite the school budget crisis, Montclair still has an excellent teacher-fish ratio. 🙂
Dave,
You have to watch the video of the BoE discussion. So much to take in. For instance, did Dr Ponds repeated answers indicate he has reached the end of his patience with this BoE? After taking instruction from 13 year olds, I think he gave the BoE his best “whatever” response. Do you think he wants us to break up with him? Like that beer commercial. Will he do a break-up dance?
And, like a horror movie where we, the audience, all scream while watching helplessly the victims’ repeatedly ignoring common sense to save themselves.
I kept screaming use AI to schedule the students! Use AI! Of course, they won’t and we know what happens next.
And the elephant in the room motivation for switching to a Type II district was that 95% of NJ’s 600 school districts are Type II. We thought our shortcomings were do to our being different. A under-represented minority. But, do 95% of these Type II school districts have principles with scheduling as a core competency? If they do not, how are their legal obligations or their class days less complex? And which of our schools are the most challenging? Elementary or Middle? We know from the BoE’s discussion MHS solved it scheduling challenges. I think going back to the 8 period day. Maybe they were afraid of applying AI and just said KISS. And if MHS can figure it out, how is it middle or elementary school is more challenging? That is really the question to ask.
Who thought a discussion on scheduling could be so informative? I didn’t. Thanks BoE.
do-do on the due-due
principals
Frank, I have mixed feelings about Dr. Ponds’ tenure. But after a number of superintendents in a short amount of time, some stability is welcome. Three years so far…
I also have mixed feelings about AI, though it’s always nice to see the seventh and eighth letters in “Montclair.” 🙃