Rescheduled: Juneteenth Family Friendly Festival

Juneteenth Family Friendly Festival

Rescheduled: Sat, 6/24 @ Noon

Due to pending inclement weather including possible thunderstorms, the Juneteenth Family Festival is rescheduled for Saturday, June 24th between Noon & 6 PM instead of this Saturday, June 17th.

On Saturday, June 24th, the community is invited to a special celebration at 11:30 AM with a pouring of libations and grounds blessing at the Howe House, located at 369 Claremont Avenue, Montclair, followed by a Grand March to the Hillside School Grounds. A family-friendly festival will be held from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Hillside School, located at 54 Orange Road, Montclair.

There will be a wonderful lineup of performers and guest speakers coupled with vendors village, food trucks, face painting, live music, pony rides, and more. We are looking forward to the community joining the day of celebration.