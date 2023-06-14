Studio Montclair Presents ‘Critique Groups’ Showcase’ Exhibit

Studio Montclair will present an exhibit of work by 37 artists who have participated in Studio Montclair’s popular Critique Group program. It will be on exhibit from June 16 through July 21 at Studio Montclair Gallery, 127 Bloomfield Avenue, Montclair, NJ. An opening reception will take place on Friday, June 16 from 6-8 p.m.

The exhibit highlights a very successful ongoing Critique Group program that was founded by SMI years ago and has grown to encompass numerous groups of artists working in a variety of mediums. Artists generally meet monthly in person or in drop-in Zoom sessions. Participating artists, who include novices as well as professionals, report great satisfaction with both the camaraderie and helpful feedback provided by group members.

According to painter Denis Orloff, “I’m always working alone in the studio. I find getting together with other artists to discuss our work is very beneficial. The camaraderie is great. We have developed a trust between our members and the crit groups that allow us to discuss so many topics. We share techniques, ideas, and professional advice. I always look forward to sharing my latest work. Being a member also nudges you to keep producing art so you always have something new to show.”

Visitors to the Critique Groups’ Showcase will be richly rewarded with the innovative and skilled artwork of Studio Montclair members that reflects the strength of fellowship and exchange of ideas in a congenial environment.

Participating artists include Amy Becker, Marcia Miele Branca, Irene Costello Brandle, Phil Cantor, Kim Cesaretti, George Chin, Dennis Connors, E. C. DeMarco, Dan Epstein, Debbie Debbie, Joan Gantz, Peggy Gardner, Dean Gilliland, Leslie Goldman, Bart Gorin, Mark Harris, Marsha Heller, Marlene L. Hendrian, M.J. Hoehn, Miriam Jacobs, Linda Jacobs, Zakawat Jah, Richard Koch, Ann Kraus, Steven Kushner, Joanna Madloch, Evan Stuart Marshall, Pamela Moore, Kathryn Murray, Denis Orloff, Steven J. Patton, William Edgar Pew, Alex Polner, Katy Repka, Rochelle Rubin, Isaac Stackell, and Ira Wagner.

The gallery is typically open Thursday through Sunday, from 1-5 p.m. Hours can vary; visitors are encouraged to check the website for more details.