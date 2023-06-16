Teachers, Students, Parents Continue to Protest Montclair District’s Nonrenewals

Teachers, students, parents and community members continue to protest budget cuts and nonrenewals, asking that Montclair school district administrators rehire beloved staff members that work every day to make Montclair schools special.

To balance a $5.5 million deficit in the 2023-24 budget, the district cut 31 teaching positions – 22 certificated teachers and nine positions through attrition – along with 34 paraprofessionals employed by the district. The district will also not renew a contract that provided an additional 39 paraprofessionals during the 2022-23 school year.

Cuts to Central Office – totaling $635,000 – included the elimination of the position of assistant superintendent for equity, curriculum and instruction, held by Kalisha Morgan. The office will be undergoing a restructuring, and the new plan will be presented to the public in July.

In a community message earlier this week, the district announced that two of four nonrenewed math teachers at Glenfield Middle School would be rehired, “to address community concerns about staffing.” If Glenfield’s schedule “reflects that math staffing exceeds the school’s need,” the teachers will be placed at other schools, the message said.

In another message, the district affirmed its commitment to the magnet system, a concern voiced by community members since the cuts were announced in May.

“Magnets are central to the identity and distinctiveness of the school district,” the message said. “We are very proud of this system and gratified by how much it means to parents and students.”

Community members have protested the cuts for weeks — advocating for their favorite nonrenewed teachers, rallying in front of Central Office, and asking the township for a cut of payments in lieu of taxes, or PILOTs, that the township receives from developers.

On Wednesday night, district staff, parents, students and other stakeholders again assembled in front of the Montclair Board of Education and schools Superintendent Jonathan Ponds to show their support for nonrenewed staff members and explain the impact the cuts would have on students and the school district’s reputation.

“Our district overestimates our needs and underestimates our revenues,” Cathy Kondreck, Montclair Education Association president, said at the meeting. “We are seeing the same dysfunction and that exact same pattern of balancing the budget on the backs of the MEA membership.”

Staff are confused and upset, Kondreck said – word of nonrenewed staff being rehired spread without school administrators or the affected staff knowing what was going on, new positions have been listed on the district website that could be filled by nonrenewed staff, a new math curriculum was announced without notifying teachers how and when they would receive training.

“I know that the MEA, the Central Office administration and the board have had a contentious relationship for over a decade,” Kondreck said. “This current administration has not made it any better, and in actuality, I think it has regressed and been made worse.”

The union is meeting with district leadership Thursday afternoon.

Masiel Rodriquez-Vars, executive director of the Montclair Fund for Educational Excellence, spoke to the board as “a critical friend,” asking that district leaders examine practices and ensure they are prioritizing the needs of students and staff.

“We stand alongside parents, students, and especially teachers who have pleaded for better budgeting processes to avoid panic cuts that are driving out teachers, administrators and ultimately families who are losing faith in our schools,” Rodriquez-Vars said. “We are losing quality staff, and we are becoming an undesirable district for new talent.”

By cutting one of two physical education teaching positions at Nishuane School, Eric Eder, the remaining physical education teacher, will be left with classes of up to 50 students.

“At this ratio, 50 to one, the students would not get the kind of attention they would have received of at least 25 to one,” Eder said. “Guess what folks – the students lose.”

Schools are still working to rebuild after the coronavirus pandemic and need more resources, not less, Sung-Hyuk Park, a 21-year music teacher at Hillside School, said at the meeting. Park works alongside theater teacher John Poff, who was among the nonrenewed staff. Hillside, the gifted and talented magnet for third, fourth and fifth graders, will now share a theater teacher with Nishuane School, the gifted and talented magnet for kindergarten through second grade.

Park and Poff work closely to run Traveling Troupe and Play Production, unique theater programming offered at the school.

“For the last three years, I have had a great opportunity to work with Mr. Poff, who is a creative writer, producer, choreographer, director and most importantly, a teacher with a great passion for children,” Park said. “As an experienced teacher, I’m so confused and shocked to hear the news that Mr. Poff has to leave this position and this authentic program also gets cut in half.”

Hillside’s performing arts programming offers opportunities for students from financially disadvantaged families, “families who cannot even think to visit private sector even if their child is talented because of the financial strain at home,” Park said.

“These decisions do not make sense to me,” Park said.

When choosing where to send her child, Hillside parent Julia Savoca said she chose to ignore some things – a damaged ceiling, broken auditorium seats, lacking HVAC and more.

“We chose to go to Nishuane into Hillside for the teachers and for the quality of those teachers and for the robust arts programs those schools offered,” Savoca said. “We couldn’t believe that our kid would be able to participate in play production, drama classes and dance classes. These spoke to her.”

Every single student going through the theater programs “comes out a better person,” Savoca said. They become more confident speakers, better writers and readers, learn about teamwork and more.

Students even give up their lunch and recess periods to participate in Traveling Troupe, “a big ask for fourth and fifth graders,” Savoca said.

“They do that and they put in the work because Mr. Poff asks them to do so,” Savoca said. “And the product of that work and time is undeniable.”

The magnet system was created to desegregate the district, to create schools that were desirable for their programming while also meeting the needs of all students, said Dan Gill, a Glenfield social studies teacher retiring this summer after 53 years in the district. Gill was part of the team that established the magnet at Glenfield and worked to convince residents of the value of the school.

“If something is important enough, then you fight for it,” Gill said. “You don’t use excuses to say, well, we don’t have enough money, we don’t have this. Then find the money.”

Several students spoke about the impact that nonrenewed teachers have had on their school experiences and their lives.

For Spencer Johnson, a new seventh grade student at Renaissance, art class with his teacher Edward Woodward was an “oasis.” Woodward taught drawing and perspective, clay and Photoshop, while also focusing on life skills – visual reasoning and creativity – Johnson said.

Woodward also runs a Dungeons and Dragons club that Johnson joined.

“Montclair schools have been putting more and more emphasis on STEM and less on the arts,” Johnson said. “Our teachers from across town are being let go because of this.”

If the district lets Johnson’s teachers go to save money, “they’ll be letting go of some of the teachers that make Renaissance School, and all of our schools, so special,” Johnson said.

Multiple Montclair High School students also spoke in support of nonrenewed guidance counselor Nicholas Santangelo.

Santangelo was the only person who took time to get to know and understand senior Jade Krouse, who entered the district this school year to escape bullying in another district.

“The first time I really, really talked to Mr. Santangelo was when one of my old friends was being really cruel to me,” Krouse said. “I was in class, and I felt like I was going to cry, which no one wants to do.”

Krouse went to Santengelo’s office, expecting a situation similar to those she had experienced in the past with guidance counselors, with them acting as the devil’s advocate and not validating her emotions.

But Santangelo spent an hour talking about the situation, letting Krouse breathe, checking in on her and crafting a response she could send to the old friend.

“He hardly knew me and he did something like that for me,” Krouse said. “That is the kind of person and employee he is.”

Guidance counselors are “the unsung pit crew of the school,” senior Edie Koehlert said at the meeting. Santangelo was also her guidance counselor.

“I would like you to consider the message you send when you terminate a hardworking and dedicated teacher and the message you send when you save and recommit to that teacher who has devoted himself to this community,” Koehlert said.

Santangelo counsels hundreds of students, DJ’s school events, works with the Restorative Justice program and more, Koehlert said.

“And somehow he and I still can have inside jokes and share smiles in the hallway,” Koehlert said. “This is simply how Mr. Santangelo does his job. He practices excellence.”

After public comment at the Wednesday board meeting, Ponds told the speakers they were “heard and listened to.” He also said he would “entertain any discussion or meeting with the town council regarding the PILOT money.”



— Talia Wiener/Montclair Local