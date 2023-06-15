Weekend Events: Live Music, Celebrations, Art, and More!

This weekend events guide column is sponsored by Kate McDonough and Paul Gold.
So many great local events to enjoy this weekend! From live music and concerts to comedy and theater, to films and social events, this is your guide to what’s happening. NB: Check with the venue before attending in case of changes!
Live Music
- Tierney’s Tavern hosts The John McDermott Band on Friday and Divided Sky – A Phish Tribute Band on Saturday.
- Ruthie’s presents Filthy Rich on Friday and Joe Taino on Saturday.
- See this weekend’s live music at Just Jake’s with Almost Easy on Friday and New Power Soul on Saturday.
- Outpost in the Burbs presents An Evening with Taylor Goldsmith on Sunday.
- The Montclair Brewery features Mel Davis & Friends on Friday and 5 Outa 12 Reggae Band on Saturday.
- The Wellmont hosts Jimmy Kenny and the Pirate Beach Band on Saturday.
- MayoPAC features Almost Queen on Saturday.
Film
- Go see a film this weekend at The Clairidge!
- See Topaz Jones’ Don’t Go Tellin’ Your Momma TONIGHT as part of Montclair’s Juneteenth Celebrations!
Arts & Literature
- Studio Montclair Presents Four Windows, Four Artists. The Studio Montclair showcase exhibit hosts an opening reception on Friday for the ‘Critique Groups’ showcase exhibit.
- Tonight: Watchung Booksellers and the Glen Ridge Book Club host Liv Constantine author of The Senator’s Wife.
- Check out “Jerry in Bloom,” a collection of Jerry Gant’s work at Hillside Sculpture Park, through mid-August.
- See Vanessa German’s exhibit at the Montclair Art Museum through June 25, 2023.
- Montclair State Universities Galleries hosts Case Studies 2: Justin Cloud – The Garden through July 31, 2023.
- SOPAC presents INSPIRED MINDS: Young Artist Exhibition through August 20, 2023.
Comedy
- NJPAC hosts the Earthquake Father’s Day Comedy Show on Sunday.
- MayoPAC presents Manhattan Comedy Night on Friday.
Social Events
- Montclair Brewery presents Sip and Sing Karaoke tonight!
- Pineapple Express Barbecue hosts Trivia Night tonight!
- Bloomfield also celebrates its 3rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday. (Possible postponement…)
- Montclair Brewery celebrates Juneteenth all weekend with art, music, and a signature beer.
- The Crane House has a Guided House Tour “Eyewitness to Black History,” on Sunday.
