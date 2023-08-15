Connie Chung Service Area is Officially Open

The Connie Chung Service Area, located at milepost 153, between exits 153A and 151, is officially open. Formerly known as the Brookdale South service area, this revamped rest stop offers some great amenities.

Burger King: Craving a burger? You can’t get a Big Mac at this location anymore, but you can get your burger fix with a Whopper at Burger King.

Chick-fil-A: There was opposition to this chain coming to Bloomfield, but for those who love Chick-fil-A’s chicken sandwiches, the restaurant will hold its grand opening on August 24.

Starbucks: For drivers seeking caffeine off the parkway, you can order a Starbucks beverage at the counter or using the mobile app to order ahead. There is plenty of seating if you want to sit for a bit. It’s yet to be opened, but this Starbucks will also offer a drive-thru.

Applegreen: This nice convenience store offers hot food, snacks, beverages and essentials you’d typically find in a service area store.

Sunoco Gas Station: The new gas station is adjacent to the Connie Chung service area plaza.