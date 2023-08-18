Friends of the Howe House to Host ‘MLK I Have a Dream’ Festival

On Saturday, August 26, from 10 a.m.–3 p.m., Friends of the Howe House will host the MLK I Have a Dream Festival in Nishuane Park. This event is made possible by a grant the nonprofit received from the New Jersey Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission, in commemoration of the 60th anniversary of Dr. King’s iconic “I Have a Dream” speech, which he delivered at the historic March on Washington on August 28, 1963.

The MLK I Have a Dream Festival will begin at 10 a.m. with a bagel breakfast for volunteers and attendees. Events that follow will include working on the beautification project focused on revitalizing the landscaping around the MLK, Jr. Teardrop Monument, the first monument in Montclair to honor an African American. It was unveiled to the public in June 2009. There will also be a recital of Dr. King’s speech by local students, and a performance by Beyond the Boogie dancers. These events will be followed by opportunities to engage in arts and crafts and lunch.

Friends of the Howe House is currently looking to recruit more students for the speech recital. Participating students will be responsible for reciting no more than one minute of the speech. If you have a student who would like to participate in this special anniversary event, please send an email with your contact information to info@friendsofthehowehouse.org.

More details about Friends of Howe House’s MLK I Have a Dream Festival can be found here.





