Grace Presbyterian Church Message of Thanks and Community Service Invite

Grace Presbyterian Church is recovering after a fire damaged the building on August 15. They want the community to know how grateful they are and invite all to attend a service of prayer and hope this Sunday, August 20, at 10 a.m., which will take place on the manse lawn at 63 Tuxedo Road, Montclair.

“The congregants and staff are so appreciative of the work that the firefighters, police, EMS and other first responders have done to save as much of the building as possible. We pray for those firefighters hurt in the blaze. We are also grateful for the love from the community and their willingness to help.”

The staff also asks people to please refrain from entering the property and crossing the caution tapes. The investigation is continuing, and nothing can be disturbed, and the site is also not structurally safe.

Grace Presbyterian Church Service

Manse lawn at 63 Tuxedo Road, Montclair

Sunday, August 20, 10 a.m.

Bring a lawn chair. NOTE: Restroom availability will be very limited and non-accessible.