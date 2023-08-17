Join Special Guest Zain Asher and Montclair Local at ‘A Night Out for News’

Join Montclair Local, now together with Baristanet, at “A Night Out for News,” on Thursday, September 21, at Porta Montclair, with special guest Zain Asher, Montclair resident and anchor of CNN’s One World with Zain Asher. This party celebrates the launch of the new and improved Montclair Local—the new site will be unveiled later this month.

Asher has anchored major breaking news and business stories for CNN International, including the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the ongoing war in Ukraine, the Covid-19 pandemic, the US-China trade war, the August 2020 explosion in Beirut, anti-police violence protests in Nigeria, racial and economic inequality in America, the deaths of both Fidel Castro and boxing legend Muhammad Ali and the 2013 terrorist attack at the Boston Marathon.

“I’ve personally witnessed local news save lives, change laws and create movements. I’ve seen one story about one person change a nation,” said Asher, who lives in Montclair with her husband and two sons. “Local news, done well, has the capacity to lift all voices—no matter our background or circumstance. And that’s why I’m so dedicated to supporting Montclair Local, which embodies and champions everything I cherish about Montclair: its communal spirit, its vibrancy and its pluralism.”

Asher is the author of “Where the Children Take Us: How One Family Achieved the Unimaginable” (Amistad), a memoir that tells the story of her mother’s harrowing fight to raise four children as a widowed immigrant in South London. Asher also serves on the advisory councils of Geanco and Action Against Hunger.

“A Night Out for News” celebrates the launch of the new Montclair Local website, with live music by Owls and Lions and dancing to the music of DJ Jay Dellavalle of Spinners Entertainment. Enjoy unlimited pizza, appetizers, salad and drinks throughout the evening as you join your friends and neighbors in celebrating—and committing to sustain—independent local news.