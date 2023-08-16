Montclair Bans Gas-Powered Leaf Blowers and Moves Lackawanna Plaza Plan Forward

Montclair’s town council voted Tuesday night to ban gas-powered leaf blowers, but the ban, passed in a 4-1 vote, shared the meeting — which lasted just over four and a half hours — with another longstanding issue — the Lackawanna Plaza redevelopment plan.

Several landscapers who came to speak against the ban, cited issues with batteries and predicted that the electric blowers would not be able to handle excessive use. They also questioned how would they charge batteries without breaking Montclair’s law against idling.

Axel Hellman, one of the many advocates for the ban, spoke about the need for a change.

“The question is not what is the best tool to blow each and every last leaf in town,” said Hellman. “That’s not the problem we are trying to solve. The question is what kind of town do you want to live in?”

Councilor Bob Russo, who had long advocated for the ban on gas-powered leaf blowers, was not there to vote on it. Fourth Ward Councilor David Cummings was also absent.

Mayor Sean Spiller, Councilor Peter Yacobellis, Councilor Robin Schlager and Councilor Lori Price Abrams voted to ban gas-powered leaf blowers, effective October 15, 2023. Deputy Mayor Bill Hurlock voted against.

Spiller talked about how long the issue has been a topic of debate in Montclair for years and how, especially since the pandemic, hearing leaf blowers all the time had become a quality of life issue.

Yacobellis credited Anna Grossman, as well as Peter Holm of Quiet Montclair, for helping him decide to vote yes.

“Montclair needs to be a disruptor,” said Yacobellis of the ban and its future impact on the town. “It will literally be a quieter, healthier and more sustainable place.”

Yacobellis also asked new interim town manager Michael Lapolla to look into a $10,000 buyback program to help residents who use gas powered leaf blowers to make the transition.

Lackawanna Plaza

The night’s other big issue, approving the introduction of the revised redevelopment plan for Lackawanna Plaza, brought out residents, many of whom held signs in support of moving the plan forward.

During public comment, residents who spoke in favor of the development cited how the neighborhood became a food desert back in November 2015 when Pathmark closed. Others talked about the affordable housing crisis and the opportunity the development offers to add housing. Sixty of the 300 total residential units, downsized from 375, would be designated affordable housing.

There were residents who did not want the vote to occur, and called for the council to carry it over to the next meeting, so Fourth Ward Councilor David Cummings could be present. One was former Fourth Ward Councilor Dr. Renee Baskerville, who said postponing the vote was a courtesy that should be extended to Cummings. Laila Maher and James Cotter, who both raised concerns about the need for a new traffic study, also asked that the vote be tabled until Cummings was present.

Former Mayor Ed Remsen disagreed with delaying a vote.

“There is no exclusive veto power over a project such as this, that one person has the power to stop or unnecessarily delay,” said Remsen, mentioning the Hahnes department store site, that sat vacant for years in the Third Ward, as an example. “It was a town-wide issue, this is a town-wide issue. This project has been sitting a long time. It needs to get done.”

Zina Floyd, a Fourth Ward resident and owner of Café Moso, also supported moving Lackawanna Plaza forward.

“With deterioration comes debilitation,” said Floyd of the current state of Lackawanna Plaza. She praised the project, specifically the outdoor green space, saying it would benefit seniors and youth as well as arts and culture. She also spoke of the developer offering an opportunity to incentivize local businesses in Lackawanna Plaza.

Rosie Harrison, of 50 Greenwood, expressed concern about the traffic and noise from the new outdoor spaces at Lackawanna Plaza.

Diane Anglin, who said she lives a stone throw from Lackawanna Plaza, supported moving the plan forward.

“It matters that he lives in Montclair,” said Anglin of the developer, David Placek of BDP Holdings, adding that she met Placek and his wife through their support of Montclair public Schools. “I learned of him and his family and the investment they have in our town and our community.”

“I look at this project as a town-wide project. It belongs to all of us and there is a lot at stake here,” said Schlager before the vote, mentioning new revenue, the supermarket, and affordable housing. “There is a chance, a very good chance that this project will be gone, just like the previous one, which wasn’t perfect. Neither is this one, but we have a long time go over it, look at it, scrutinize it.”

“My understanding is Councilor Cummings had the votes. I actually wanted to carry it. I am not in favor of doing this right now,” said Hurlock. “And those of you who know me, in the 11 years I’ve been up here, I believe it starts with the ward councillors. That is important.”

When the roll was called, Spiller, Yacobellis, Schlager and Price Abrams voted to introduce the revised plan, moving it forward. Hurlock voted against.

The draft of Lackawanna Plaza redevelopment plan first came to the council in October 2022. That was followed by three community meetings before the plan came back to the council in December 2022 for introduction. The Planning Board then issued its report on the plan, as did the Historic Preservation Commission and the Housing Commission. The revised redevelopment plan came out at the end of July 2023, followed by a webinar and a community meeting.

The Lackawanna Plaza redevelopment plan now goes back to the Planning Board for a 45-day review. The earliest it can return to the council is the October 10th meeting.