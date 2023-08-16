Montclair High School Football is Ready to Tackle ‘Unfinished Business’ in 2023

The Montclair football season ended with a thud last year and this year’s seniors are looking to try to make up for what happened last fall.

The 2022 Mounties season was stopped not by a Ridgewood defense on the field, but the revelation that the team played with an ineligible player.

Montclair school district self-reported the infraction to the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) and in turn forfeited their state playoff game at Ridgewood last October. In addition, the Mounties had to forfeit the four victories last season.

With the 2023 team on their annual media day last week, the senior co-captains were talking about what happened last season and looking forward to the upcoming fall season which starts August 26 against Clifton at Vince Lombardi Memorial Field in Palisades Park (2 p.m.).

For this season the motto for this version of the Mounties is: “Unfinished Business.”

And Montclair head coach Jermain Johnson said that the team has printed t-shirts, emblazoned with ‘Unfinished Business’ slogan.

“The main thing is going to work and put our heads down,” said Montclair senior co-captain Wesley Mathis. “Our motto is ‘Unfinished Business’ since we got the news last season and to bring the passion and glory back to Montclair.”

Along with offensive lineman Mathis, the other Montclair senior co-captains this season are defensive end/tight end Kal Wilson, wide receiver/safety David Thom-Rogers and defensive back/slot receiver Asani Brown.

Brown remembers when he and the team received the news that their season was over last October.

“It was tough,” said Brown. “When we found out the news, it was with very heavy feelings and we were devastated. We felt bad for the seniors.”

Along with the abrupt ending to the 2022 season, this is the second season for Johnson leading the program after he received the job early in the summer in 2022.

Even before the first practices and scrimmages this season, Johnson said the team is already ahead of last season when it was his first season leading the program.

“We are eons ahead of where we were last year,” said Johnson. “I was still hiring coaches last season at the end of June…the kids understand the system coming into this season.”

Wilson has noticed the contrast this fall compared to last season with having the same coaching staff.

“It’s much different,” said Wilson. “We weren’t that close to the coaches and now we are.”

Also new this season is the replacement of the turf field at Woodman Field that was recently completed.

Senior co-captains were thrilled with the new field. “The new field is nice, and I love it,” said Thom-Rogers. “And the whole team loves it. I feel that there is a lot more traction.”

Mathis, who is an offensive lineman, can tell the difference this preseason with the new turf.

“I used to just get down in my position and my hand would go all the way down,” said Mathis. “I love this field now…I love the colors of the field.”

Brown agrees, especially near midfield where he said that there were ‘potholes.’

“It’s a lot better,” Brown said, pointing to the midfield around the letter ‘M’. “There were potholes in the field. They did a fantastic job and a lot more traction and cutting on the field.”

The other main difference compared to last season is a new player under center. Senior Drew Pfeifer who started at quarterback the last two seasons, has opted to concentrate on lacrosse.

And in his place is the new starting quarterback for the Mounties in junior Malachi “Bubba” Lewis who transferred from Morris Catholic.

Lewis is not unknown to the other Montclair players as he played for the Montclair Cobras, of the township’s junior football programs.

— Edward Kensik/Montclair Local