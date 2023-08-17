Weekend Events: Live Music, Art, Comedy, Celebrations and More!

This weekend events guide column is sponsored by Kate McDonough and Paul Gold.

So many great local events to enjoy this weekend! From live music and concerts to comedy and theater, to films and social events, this is your guide to what’s happening. NB: Check with the venue before attending in case of changes!

Live Music

Comedy

The Wellmont hosts Ilana Glazer on Friday.

MayoPac presents Manhattan Comedy Night tonight!

Arts & Literature

Social Events