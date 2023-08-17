Weekend Events: Live Music, Art, Comedy, Celebrations and More!

This weekend events guide column is sponsored by Kate McDonough and Paul Gold.
So many great local events to enjoy this weekend! From live music and concerts to comedy and theater, to films and social events, this is your guide to what’s happening. NB: Check with the venue before attending in case of changes!
Live Music
- Tierney’s hosts The Accelerators on Saturday.
- The Montclair Brewery features Water Street on Friday and Mesha Steele with the Platinum One Band on Saturday for the Jamaica Independence Day Celebration. Also see Debra Devi on Sunday!
- Just Jake’s presents The Benjamins on Friday and No Standards on Saturday.
- Essex County Summer Music Series is on! Check out events in our area at this link.
- NJPAC brings us Kindred the Family Soul tonight and Shakti: 50th Anniversary Tour on Sunday!
- The Wellmont brings us Parliament Funkadelic with Fishbone on Saturday!
Comedy
- The Wellmont hosts Ilana Glazer on Friday.
- MayoPac presents Manhattan Comedy Night tonight!
Arts & Literature
- Last Chance! See Studio Montclair’s State of the Art 2023 exhibition at the Leach Gallery at 641 Bloomfield Avenue, through Friday.
- See Carol Cohn’s “3 Voyages While Standing Still” at SMI Academy Square Gallery, 1st Floor, 33 Plymouth Street. On display through September 7, 2023.
- Check out “Jerry in Bloom,” a collection of Jerry Gant’s work at Hillside Sculpture Park, through mid-August.
- Last Chance! SOPAC presents INSPIRED MINDS: Young Artist Exhibition through August 20, 2023.
- Ria Gallery hosts CONSUMED: A Critical Look at Pop Culture Nostalgia through August 31, 2023.
Social Events
- Montclair Brewery has Sip and Sing Karaoke in the Beer Garden tonight! On Saturday, join the community to celebrate Jamaican Independence Day with Caribbean games, Jamaican food, music, and limited island-inspired beer flights.
- Town Pub in Bloomfield hosts Karaoke Night every Thursday!
- Enjoy refreshing sips, delicious dips, and hanging with neighbors at the Women’s Club of Glen Ridge’s Summer Sips & Dips tonight.
- Join Montclair Mutual Aid for a Community Picnic & Free Shop on Sunday from 1 PM to 3 PM in Christopher Park (2 Montclair Avenue) in Montclair.
