Weekend Family Fun: Bubbles, Bugs, Butterflies and More

The weekend is here! If you’re ready for some fun the whole family will enjoy, you’re in the right place. We’ve gathered up some activities in and around town. Check ’em out!

Montclair Public Library (50 South Fullerton Avenue, Montclair) will host Koko: Therapy Dog Visit for children ages 5 and up on Friday at 4:00 PM. Meet and greet with therapy dog, Koko the Shiba Inu. Learn about what therapy dogs do and how they help the community. Each reader will have 10 minutes to read to Koko on a first-come-first-served basis. No registration is required.

The Frelinghuysen Arboretum (353 East Hanover Avenue, Morris Twp) continues to host the Family Photo Scavenger Hunt. Held daily from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, bring your camera or phone for this month’s hunt. The theme for August is “90 Degrees.” Grab your family and your camera and test your finding skills on this photo scavenger hunt that will take you to the coolest — and the shadiest — parts of the Arboretum. The cost is $10 per family or group of 6 or fewer. Preregistration is required.

City Green (171 Grove Street, Clifton) will host The Buzz on Bugs at Open Saturday at the Farm on Saturday from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. The theme this month is the Buzz on Bugs. Children and their grown-ups can feed the goats and chickens. water and dig in the gardens, and explore the outdoor world of bugs. You’ll get to hunt for bugs, learn about how bugs help create amazing soil, and build your own bug to take home. This activity is free. RSVP online.

Canal Day will be held on Saturday from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM at Hug Force Canal Park (180 West Central Avenue, Wharton). The Canal Day Festival is an old country fair that celebrates the Morris Canal and its contributions to the development of the communities along its banks. Explore history, visit a Civil War encampment, learn the art of blacksmithing, take a narrated boat tour of the Morris Canal, enjoy ten of NJ’s best musical artists, take a free kayak ride, visit the Wallaby Tales Traveling Zoo, and enjoy craft, art, and food vendors. A map and schedule is available online.

American Dream (1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford) will host Fiesta in America on Saturday from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM. Fiesta in America is the largest annual indoor Filipino event on the U.S. East Coast. The event showcases the vibrant Filipino American culture, music, and products, and provides networking opportunities. With an expected attendance of over 10,000 Filipino consumers and 50,000+ visitors from diverse cultures, Fiesta In America 2023 presents an excellent opportunity for your business to reach a broad audience. This activity is Free. Reserve your spot online.

Turtleback Zoo (560 Northfield Avenue, West Orange) will host Family Nature Club: Monarchs Matter on Sunday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Family Nature Club (FNC) is all about discovering the world, and playing WITH nature, not just IN nature. Experience the sounds, smells, and sights of the outdoors with FNC as we explore the natural heritage within Essex County’s parks. The cost for this activity is $15 per person, and it is best suited for children ages six and up.

Historic Speedwell (333 Speedwell Avenue, Morristown) will host The Art of Casting on Saturday from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Create and decorate your own cast much as they did at Historic Speedwell during the iron boom. This activity is for children ages 6-12 and is free with the price of admission.

Newark Museum of Art (49 Washington Street, Newark) will host Summer Family Fun! On Saturday from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Enjoy a day of fun activities for the whole family. There will be a MakerSPACE for kids of all ages, planetarium shows, and a Science Drop-In. Saturday’s Science Drop-In will be Filtered Light. Try your hand at writing secret messages as you investigate how filters can help you reveal more about an image or an object. Visit the website for a full schedule.

Reeves-Reed Arboretum (165 Hobart Avenue, Summit) will host a Free Saturday Tour at 10:30 AM and 1:30 PM. Free guided tours of the Arboretum take place Saturdays at 10:30 am and 1:30 pm from May 6 through October 7. Tours begin at the Visitors Center. No reservations are required, and tours are on a first-come, first-served basis for individuals who would like to learn more about the current season’s highlights. Limit of 10 people per tour. Anyone under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult. No groups. Tours last approximately 30 minutes.

Steam Urban will present Family Fun Saturdays on Saturday at Harriet Tubman Square (501-551 Broad Street, Newark). Enjoy an afternoon of games, activities, and bonding with your loved ones. Experience the wonders of science, technology, engineering, arts, and math through engaging activities designed for the whole family. This month’s theme is Drones. The activity is free and will run from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

Fosterfields Living Historical Farm (73 Kahdena Road, Morristown) will host Pig-A-Palooza on Saturday from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM. Celebrate the summer! Take a wagon ride down to the farm to meet and greet the newest piglets. Afterward, find a spot on the great lawn to enjoy the movie Babe with your family. FREE popcorn is included with admission. BYO blankets and lawn chairs. The cost is $10 per person. Register online.

Union County Performing Arts Center (1601 Irving Street, Rahway) will present Jeff Boyer’s Big Bubble Bonanza on Saturday at 1:00 PM. Back by popular demand! See the newest, funniest, zany spectacular from world-famous, Guinness Book of World Records-holding, master bubble wrangler Jeff Boyer, as he takes bubbles to the max with big bubble flair: Jeff Boyer’s Big Bubble Bonanza! Bubble rainbows with people inside. Audience members making volcano bubbles! Gigantic bubbles that blow their own bubbles? Mixing comedy, music, and interactive bubble-magic, Jeff engages and delights audiences of all ages. It’s a sensory-friendly bubble extravaganza for the whole family! This is a sensory-friendly performance, specially adapted for children and adults with autism and other sensory sensitivities. Tickets are $8.

Level Up 627 (627 Orange Street, Newark) will host Kids vs Parents on Saturday from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Get ready to witness an epic clash of generations, as kids and parents go head-to-head in a series of thrilling and hilarious games that will test their skills, teamwork, and camaraderie. It’s an event that celebrates the bond between families while unleashing the competitive spirit in all of us. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children.

Turtle Back Zoo (560 Northfield Avenue, West Orange) will present Tycoon Dog – All-Ages Concert on Sunday from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Tycoon Dog is an eclectic NYC-based band that blends memorable original tunes with improv, touching on a wide variety of vibes from rock to blues, hillbilly country to funk, jazz to reggae, world music to sonic landscapes. Featuring musicians Scott Bailey (vocals & guitar), Tanya Holt and Kimara Lovelace (vocals & percussion), Joe Piteo (drums), Nate Stevens (bass) and Ken Sidotti (keys), the band has earned excellent press and radio play in numerous markets (see below) and has years of experience pleasing crowds of nearly every age and demographic group. This event is included with zoo admission.

New Jersey Botanical Garden (Morris Road, Ringwood) will host Family Woodland Hike on Sunday from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Join NJBG hike leaders on an easy, child-friendly hike in the Garden’s woodlands, where you’ll learn a bit about the plants and animals around you in a hike designed to fit the group. Smaller children may need to be carried. This activity is free.

The Cooper Gristmill (66 Route 24, Chester) will present the 1st Annual Old Mill Jamboree on Sunday from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Over 100 years ago, the Cooper Gristmill was used as a dance venue for the residents of Chester. This year, renew the tradition by dancing to old timey tunes along the Black River. All ages are welcome. The cost is $5 per person.

Field Station: Dinosaurs is back for another season at Overpeck Park (3 Overpeck Driveway, Leonia). The attraction is open Tuesdays through Sundays from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM through September 3. Field Station: Dinosaurs is a world-class family attraction that combines cutting-edge science with the creative minds of great artists to create a one-of-a-kind experience that’s thrilling, educational, and fun. Explore scenic trails, featuring over 30 moving and roaring life-size animatronic dinosaurs! Discover the story and science of Dinosaurs with live shows, games, and activities every day. Laugh with our fearless dinosaur wranglers and come face to face with The Mighty T-Rex. This Saturday, Field Station will host Cretaceous Campout, an overnight adventure where participants can sleep among the giants. Tent rental starts at $125.

Morris Museum (6 Normandy Heights Road, Morristown) will host Spark!Lab on Saturday and Sunday from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Spark!Lab offers any child ages 5-12 (and accompanied by an adult), a new informal approach to hands-on learning. Created by the Smithsonian, Spark!Lab ignites kids’ ingenuity with fun, hands-on challenges. Instead of following instructions, kids tap into their natural creativity to tackle engineering and design challenges in Spark!Lab’s projects stations. Specially designed for our youngest inventors (Ages 1-4), Spark!Lab’s new Young Inventor Space features a train and an exploration table filled with unique tools to spark creativity and learning.