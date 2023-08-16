Woman Reports Attack at Mills Reservation, Essex County Sheriff’s Office Says

Essex County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the man involved in an incident at Mills Reservation after a woman reported an attack on Sunday, August 13.

According to Chief James Spango of the Essex County Sheriff’s Office, Montclair Police Department received a call from a woman in Mills Reservation on Sunday afternoon reporting an attack.Officers were dispatched and Montclair Police notified the Essex County Sheriff’s Department as Mills Reservation, located in Montclair and Cedar Grove, is in their jurisdiction.

Spango says the woman stated she was approached by a man who came up to her and gave her an unsolicited hug. She broke away from him and fled into the woods. The subject did not follow her or take any further action afterward. While running, the woman said she tripped, which caused scratches on her knees and injuries to her fingers. She did not want medical attention.